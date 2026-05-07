Ilhan Omar attacker pleads guilty in vinegar spraying incident

The Brief The man accused of spraying Rep. Ilhan Omar with a syringe of apple cider vinegar pleaded guilty on Thursday. Anthony Kazmierczak pleaded guilty to one count of assaulting a United States Officer. The maximum sentence Kazmierczak could receive is 96 months or eight years.



The man who sprayed Rep. Ilhan Omar with apple cider vinegar during a town hall pleaded guilty to the attack on Thursday.

Ilhan Omar attacker pleads guilty

What we know:

According to federal court documents, Anthony Kazmierczak pleaded guilty to one count of assaulting a United States officer, which carries a maximum sentence of 96 months, or eight years. In addition, he could have no more than three years of supervised release.

A sentencing date has not yet been set.

READ MORE: Rep. Ilhan Omar sprayed with liquid: Suspect now facing federal charges for attack

Omar sprayed at town hall

The backstory:

Kazmierczak was in the audience at Rep. Omar's town hall event at the Urban League Twin Cities headquarters in north Minneapolis back in January. Prosecutors say he rose from his seat, shouted at Omar, and rapidly approached her with a syringe, spraying her with a liquid later determined to be apple cider vinegar.

Video shows Kazmierczak being quickly tackled after the spraying and arrested. Police say he told officers that he squirted Omar with vinegar after being arrested.

Despite concerns from other town hall attendees, urging her to go get evaluated, Omar went on with the town hall after the attack.