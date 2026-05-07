Expand / Collapse search

Minneapolis fatal stabbing: Man found dead Thursday morning

By
Published  May 7, 2026 3:33pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 9

The Brief

    • Minneapolis police are investigating after a man was found dead with multiple stab wounds on Thursday morning.
    • Law enforcement officials say the body was found near an outdoor bench in the 400 block of 10th Street South around 9:45 a.m.
    • No arrests have been announced.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minneapolis police say they are investigating a fatal stabbing after a man was found dead with multiple stab wounds near an outdoor bench on Thursday morning. 

Fatal Minneapolis stabbing

What we know:

Law enforcement officials say the man's body was found near an outdoor bench in the 400 block of 10th Street South around 9:45 a.m.

Investigators determined the man had multiple "apparent stab wounds," according to the Minneapolis Police Department. 

What we don't know:

No details on the victim have been shared.

Police have not released any information on a possible suspect or suspects. 

Authorities are still working to determine what led to the stabbing. 

The Source: This story uses information shared by the Minneapolis Police Department. 

Crime and Public SafetyMinneapolis