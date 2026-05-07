Minneapolis fatal stabbing: Man found dead Thursday morning

The Brief Minneapolis police are investigating after a man was found dead with multiple stab wounds on Thursday morning. Law enforcement officials say the body was found near an outdoor bench in the 400 block of 10th Street South around 9:45 a.m. No arrests have been announced.



Minneapolis police say they are investigating a fatal stabbing after a man was found dead with multiple stab wounds near an outdoor bench on Thursday morning.

Fatal Minneapolis stabbing

What we know:

Law enforcement officials say the man's body was found near an outdoor bench in the 400 block of 10th Street South around 9:45 a.m.

Investigators determined the man had multiple "apparent stab wounds," according to the Minneapolis Police Department.

What we don't know:

No details on the victim have been shared.

Police have not released any information on a possible suspect or suspects.

Authorities are still working to determine what led to the stabbing.