Minneapolis fatal stabbing: Man found dead Thursday morning
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minneapolis police say they are investigating a fatal stabbing after a man was found dead with multiple stab wounds near an outdoor bench on Thursday morning.
Fatal Minneapolis stabbing
What we know:
Law enforcement officials say the man's body was found near an outdoor bench in the 400 block of 10th Street South around 9:45 a.m.
Investigators determined the man had multiple "apparent stab wounds," according to the Minneapolis Police Department.
What we don't know:
No details on the victim have been shared.
Police have not released any information on a possible suspect or suspects.
Authorities are still working to determine what led to the stabbing.
The Source: This story uses information shared by the Minneapolis Police Department.