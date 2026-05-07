Executive Protection Unit launches in Bloomington after rise in political violence

The Brief Bloomington Police Department launches Minnesota’s first Executive Protection Unit. The unit is trained with the FBI and Secret Service to protect public officials at high-profile events. The move comes after a rise in political violence and threats nationwide.



Bloomington Police are stepping up security for public officials and high-profile events with a new specialized team.

Bloomington Police Department creates new Executive Protection Unit

What we know:

The Bloomington Police Department has established an Executive Protection Unit, the first of its kind in Minnesota, focused on keeping public officials and others safe during major events and daily operations. Officers in the unit trained with the FBI and United States Secret Service, learning about threat assessment, protective intelligence, advance planning and close protection tactics.

The department says this new unit will handle threat assessments, coordinate security, provide close protection and work with other agencies to boost public safety.

What they're saying:

Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges said, "It’s really unfortunate we need to create a unit like this," and added that recent violence, including targeted attacks on elected officials and assassination attempts against the President, highlighting the need for this kind of specialized protection.