Ice out on White Bear Lake declared

The Brief Ice out has been declared on White Bear Lake by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR). An ice out is declared when a lake is either free or mostly free of ice. In 2024, White Bear Lake had the earliest ice out since 1928, which is when the DNR started recording ice outs.



The DNR declared an ice out for White Bear Lake on Friday.

What defines an ice out can vary by the lake, the DNR said. It can happen if the lake is free of ice or 90% free of ice. It could also be declared if the lake is able to be navigated.

According to the DNR, the median ice out date for White Bear Lake is April 13. Last year, the lake had the earliest ice out date since 1928 with it being declared on March 8.

The latest ice out date on White Bear Lake was recorded on May 4, 2018.

Ice outs have been declared on multiple lakes across Minnesota. To see what lakes have ice out declared on them, click here.

Rain, possible snow expected Saturday

Despite the ice out being declared, Minnesota will have a wild weekend of weather. Rain and snow are possible in the Twin Cities and northern Minnesota, with the potential for severe weather in southern parts of the state Friday night.

Northern Minnesota is expected to get a wintry mix and icy conditions, while the Twin Cities will be dry until Saturday afternoon. Then rain will move in and has the possibility to change into snow.

