MN weather: What to expect with Saturday's rain, possible snow

The Brief Minnesota will have a wild weekend of weather, with rain and snow possible in the Twin Cities and northern Minnesota, with the potential for severe weather in southern parts of the state Friday night. Northern Minnesota will see a wintry mix, icy conditions and travel will be difficult into Saturday afternoon. The Twin Cities will be dry until Saturday afternoon. Then rain moves in and could change over to snow Saturday evening.



Enjoy Friday, because major changes in the weather are coming for the weekend.

What to expect Saturday

Saturday's outlook:

FOX 9 Meteorologist Cody Matz says we're in for a wild ride over the next 24 to 36 to 72 hours, starting Friday night. Here's what to expect:

Precipitation starts Friday in northern Minnesota with a wintry mix and travel concerns for the northern quarter of the state, which is under a Winter Weather Advisory. The Twin Cities metro is waiting on a low pressure system to push in, especially for the second half of Saturday. That will lead to a rain and snow combination.

Northern Minnesota will see a coating of freezing rain, icy conditions and a couple of inches of snow Friday night into Saturday. For central and southern Minnesota, conditions are expected to be dry until late Saturday afternoon. Southern Minnesota has a Level 1 risk for severe weather Friday night.

The moisture kicks in for the Twin Cities and southern Minnesota Saturday afternoon. It will start as rain, and could change over to snow as temperatures fall into the evening. The metro will deal with mostly rain, but could see some slushy snow overnight.

The best chance for accumulating snow is expected to be north and west of the Twin Cities, from Montevideo to St. Cloud and extending northeast to Duluth. It’s unlikely snow in the Twin Cities would accumulate or stick, now that ground temperatures have warmed up this spring.

What to expect Sunday

When the precip stops:

The precipitation is likely done by noon Sunday, but cloud cover will linger into the afternoon. It will be chilly with high temperatures expected to be in the upper 30s.