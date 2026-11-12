ICE lawsuit: Man arrested by Bovino at St. Paul Speedway seeks $1 million after deportation

The Brief A Honduran man arrested at a St. Paul Speedway gas station during Operation Metro Surge is suing the United States for injuries sustained during the arrest. The arrest involved former Border Patrol Commander-at-Large Gregory Bovino, who carried out the arrest with about 20 ICE agents. The man was ultimately put on a plane and flown back to Honduras, the country he was seeking asylum from.



A man who was deported to Honduras after being arrested during Operation Metro Surge at a St. Paul gas station is suing the U.S. government.

The lawsuit states Orbin Mauricio Henriquez Serrano, 28, is seeking $1,015,000 after he was racially profiled, injured by being thrown to the ground and denied medical care while in federal custody.

READ MORE: Video shows federal agents making detainment at St. Paul gas station

Metro Surge arrest lawsuit

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Henriquez Serrano was driving to work on the morning of Jan. 11 when he stopped at a Speedway gas station in St. Paul, the lawsuit states. It was there that he encountered Gregory Bovino and several ICE agents who "profiled, assaulted, and beat Mr. Henriquez Serrano to unconsciousness in front of horrified witnesses," the lawsuit states.

Serrano is alleging that agents singled him out because he appeared Hispanic, demanded his name and immigration status, and surrounded his car after he declined to speak without an attorney. The lawsuit states agents had neither a warrant nor grounds for arrest.

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Videos taken by several witnesses at the scene show that agents smashed the window of Serrano's Jeep, pulled him out of the vehicle, threw him to the ground and twisted a previously operated-on knee, causing him to lose consciousness.

Greg Bovino, a public figure of the federal government's immigration enforcement at the time, was inadequately supervising the agents and was "snarling at protesters," the lawsuit states.

Agents then picked up his motionless body and carried him into an SUV before he was taken to the Whipple Federal Building, the lawsuit states. The next morning, he was moved to Camp East Montana in El Paso, Texas, where he says he was only given Tylenol days after being injured during the arrest.

Serrano says he was then deported after a week in Texas without an opportunity to speak to a lawyer or appear before a judge while seeking asylum.

The lawsuit adds that Serrano still suffers from lasting knee damage, nightmares, anxiety and trouble sleeping.

The lawsuit is also claiming agents that Serrano suffered from assault; battery; false arrest and imprisonment; negligence and negligent supervision; and interference with personal property stemming from the broken car window.

What's next:

Serrano is seeking $1,015,000 in damages and a judicial declaration that the U.S. Government violated the law.