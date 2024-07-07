Ian Leonard makes professional wrestling debut

FOX 9 meteorologist Ian Leonard stepped out of the weather lab and into the squared circle this weekend.

Ian was invited to serve as a special guest referee for a non-title bout at a Minnesota Independent Wrestling show in Chanhassen on Saturday.

In a video he shared on Twitter, at the end of the match, Ian was confronted by an upset participant, Rob Stardom, who took a swing at Ian. Ian responded by giving him a stunner.

Ian is a lifelong pro wrestling fan and got the gig as a ref because he had gone to previous MIW events as a fan. In the video above, he talks about the experience.