Ian Leonard makes professional wrestling debut

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  July 7, 2024 10:10pm CDT
Chanhassen
FOX 9

Ian Leonard takes turn as pro wrestler

Ian Leonard was invited to serve as a special guest referee for a non-title bout at a Minnesota Independent Wrestling show in Chanhassen on Saturday.

(FOX 9) - FOX 9 meteorologist Ian Leonard stepped out of the weather lab and into the squared circle this weekend.

Ian was invited to serve as a special guest referee for a non-title bout at a Minnesota Independent Wrestling show in Chanhassen on Saturday.

In a video he shared on Twitter, at the end of the match, Ian was confronted by an upset participant, Rob Stardom, who took a swing at Ian. Ian responded by giving him a stunner.

Ian is a lifelong pro wrestling fan and got the gig as a ref because he had gone to previous MIW events as a fan. In the video above, he talks about the experience.