I-394 closures beginning in July, will last through fall 2026
Crews will shut down E-ZPass lanes on I-394 that could cause significant delays.
(FOX 9) - Beginning in July, the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) says crews will shut down the E-ZPass lanes on Interstate 394 to work on projects that could cause significant delays during peak commutes.
What we know:
On July 14, the I-394 reversible E-ZPass lanes will close from Highway 100 to downtown Minneapolis, remaining closed until November.
Looking ahead:
Then, from spring to summer 2026, westbound I-394 will be reduced to two lanes between downtown Minneapolis and Highway 100, as E-ZPass lanes open again to all traffic.
What they're saying:
MnDOT says crews will repair bridges and ramps along I-394 and I-94 between downtown Minneapolis and Highway 100 as part of the project that will include maintenance of the Dunwoody Boulevard ramp, and replacing the deck of the Penn Avenue bridge.
The Source: Information provided by the Minnesota Department of Transportation.