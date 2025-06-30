I-394 closures beginning in July, will last through fall 2026

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Crews will shut down E-ZPass lanes on I-394 that could cause significant delays. From: Supplied

Beginning in July, the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) says crews will shut down the E-ZPass lanes on Interstate 394 to work on projects that could cause significant delays during peak commutes.

What we know:

On July 14, the I-394 reversible E-ZPass lanes will close from Highway 100 to downtown Minneapolis, remaining closed until November.

Looking ahead:

Then, from spring to summer 2026, westbound I-394 will be reduced to two lanes between downtown Minneapolis and Highway 100, as E-ZPass lanes open again to all traffic.

What they're saying:

MnDOT says crews will repair bridges and ramps along I-394 and I-94 between downtown Minneapolis and Highway 100 as part of the project that will include maintenance of the Dunwoody Boulevard ramp, and replacing the deck of the Penn Avenue bridge.