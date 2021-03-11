'I live in a cemetery': Teen says he doesn't feel safe in his community due to gun violence
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A teenager living in north Minneapolis is fed up with the escalating crime in his city.
Marcus Hunter II, made his feelings known by writing an editorial in the Star Tribune.
He sat down with FOX 9 to share his powerful words.
The senior at De La Salle High School, plans to attend the University of Arizona and study journalism and business.
To help pay for college, a GoFundMe account has been set up.