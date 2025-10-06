Expand / Collapse search
I-494 overnight closure planned this weekend for south metro

Published  October 6, 2025 3:20pm CDT
Traffic
The Brief

    • I-494 will close overnight this weekend for work on the Portland Avenue bridge.
    • Crews are pouring concrete for the bridge decks.
    • Two ramp closures along 494 are also planned to start on Sunday.

(FOX 9) - An overnight closure is planned for I-494 this weekend as crews perform work on the Portland Avenue bridge deck.

I-494 closure

What we know:

I-494 will close between I-35W and Highway 77 starting at Friday at 10 p.m. through Saturday at 5 a.m.

MnDOT says drivers should detour to Highway 62.

Dig deeper:

The closure is to allow crews to pour concrete for the Portland Avenue bridge decks.

What's next:

Starting Sunday night, Oct. 12, the ramps for I-494 east to Lyndale Avenue and I-35W north to eastbound I-494 will close until November.

