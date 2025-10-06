I-494 overnight closure planned this weekend for south metro

The Brief I-494 will close overnight this weekend for work on the Portland Avenue bridge. Crews are pouring concrete for the bridge decks. Two ramp closures along 494 are also planned to start on Sunday.



An overnight closure is planned for I-494 this weekend as crews perform work on the Portland Avenue bridge deck.

I-494 closure

What we know:

I-494 will close between I-35W and Highway 77 starting at Friday at 10 p.m. through Saturday at 5 a.m.

MnDOT says drivers should detour to Highway 62.

Dig deeper:

The closure is to allow crews to pour concrete for the Portland Avenue bridge decks.

What's next:

Starting Sunday night, Oct. 12, the ramps for I-494 east to Lyndale Avenue and I-35W north to eastbound I-494 will close until November.