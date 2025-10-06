I-494 overnight closure planned this weekend for south metro
(FOX 9) - An overnight closure is planned for I-494 this weekend as crews perform work on the Portland Avenue bridge deck.
I-494 closure
What we know:
I-494 will close between I-35W and Highway 77 starting at Friday at 10 p.m. through Saturday at 5 a.m.
MnDOT says drivers should detour to Highway 62.
Dig deeper:
The closure is to allow crews to pour concrete for the Portland Avenue bridge decks.
What's next:
Starting Sunday night, Oct. 12, the ramps for I-494 east to Lyndale Avenue and I-35W north to eastbound I-494 will close until November.