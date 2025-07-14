I-394 closures from Highway 100 to downtown Minneapolis start Monday night

The Brief Eastbound I-394 will be down to two lanes from Penn Avenue to Dunwoody Boulevard starting Monday night for two weeks. The E-ZPass lanes in both directions will close starting July 28 through November. More work will continue on I-394 into 2026 to repair bridges and ramps.



If you’re a regular driver of Interstate 394 into Minneapolis, get ready for a construction project that will impact your commute.

The I-394 project

What we know:

Starting at 7 p.m. Monday and for the next two weeks, eastbound I-394 will be down to two lanes between Penn Avenue and Dunwoody Boulevard. It’s a two-year project in total.

Starting July 28 at 5 a.m., the E-ZPass lanes will be closed in both directions from Highway 100 to downtown Minneapolis. That closure will last through November.

Looking ahead to 2026

Timeline:

MnDOT officials say in the spring of 2026, westbound I-394 will be down to two lanes using E-ZPass lanes between downtown Minneapolis and Highway 100. The Penn Avenue bridge will also be closed.

From the summer to fall of 2026, eastbound I-394 will be down to two lanes using E-ZPass lanes between downtown and Highway 100. The Penn Avenue bridge will remain closed.

Bridge, ramp work

Why you should care:

MnDOT says starting this month, crews will begin repairing bridges and ramps along I-394 and I-94 between Highway 100 and downtown Minneapolis. The project includes maintenance to the Dunwoody Boulevard ramp, replacing the deck for the Penn Avenue bridge that crosses over 394 as well as other improvements between Minneapolis and Highway 100.