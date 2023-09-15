A portion of I-35 southbound near Lakeville closed Friday morning due to a serious crash and is causing a heavy traffic jam in the area.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation closed a section of southbound lanes of I-35 near 210th Street West. Drivers should expect a delay to get past the crash, and those in the southbound lanes are being rerouted off the interstate in Lakeville at the County Road 70 exit. Meanwhile, the northbound lanes are experiencing a heavy traffic jam.

Map I-35 southbound near Lakeville closed due to crash. (FOX 9)

MnDOT expects the road closure will last about four hours. For the latest traffic update visit MnDOT's website here.

