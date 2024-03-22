Expand / Collapse search
Hyundai, Kia recall over 147K vehicles due to damaged charging unit

By Daniella Genovese
Published  March 22, 2024 8:42pm CDT
FILE - Kia car at dealership.

Hyundai and Kia are recalling more than 147,000 U.S. electric vehicles due to damaged charging units, federal safety regulators said. 

Kia America is recalling 48,232 vehicles, and Hyundai Motor America is recalling 98,878 vehicles, according to separate notices posted on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) website.

According to the notices, "the Integrated Charging Control Unit (ICCU) may become damaged and stop charging the 12-Volt battery, which can result in a loss of drive power." 

This, in turn, could increase the risk of a crash, NHTSA warned. 

Kia's impacted vehicles include certain EV6 cars, with model years between 2022 and 2024 affected. Hyundai's impacted cars include certain IONIQ 5 vehicles with model years between 2022 and 2024. 

KIA-EV6-2022.jpg

FILE - A 2022 Kia EV6. (Kia America)

Certain IONIQ 6, Genesis GV60, Genesis GV70 "Electrified," and Genesis GV80 "Electrified" vehicles manufactured between 2023 and 2024 are also affected. 

In the March 14 and March 15 notices, Kia and Hyundai said that dealers will "replace the ICCU and its fuse, as necessary." Dealers will also update the ICCU software, all of which will be free of charge. 

Hyundai-IONIQ.jpg

FILE - A 2024 Hyundai IONIQ 6 EV.  (Hyundai)

Kia owners are expected to get a letter by mail in late April if their car is affected and needs an inspection. Hyundai owners will be notified by May. 

