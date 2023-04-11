Hylife Windom announces sale, layoff potential at southwest Minnesota facility

A pork processing facility in the small town of Windom, Minnesota, has signaled it will likely close operations as it seeks a sale – potentially laying off more than 1,000 employees in the process.

Located roughly an hour southwest of Mankato, HyLife Foods Windom wrote a letter in compliance with the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act (WARN) informing the Minnesota Department of Employment & Economic Development (DEED) that it intends to sell its facility, and in doing so can no longer guarantee worker employment beyond a sale.

According to the letter, the current ownership purchased the facility in 2020, but since then has been faced with several challenges, including inflation, increased grain costs, and continued operational losses.

"The company is now working diligently to find a buyer in order to achieve a sale of all or a portion of its business," the letter to DEED, signed by Hylife Windom CFO Tom Seigfreid, says. "We must, however, acknowledge the possibility that we will be unable to find such a buyer or that, if a sale takes place, the buyer will not extend offers to some or potentially all of the employees at the facility."

If Hylife is not able to find a buyer, Hylife said it is likely that the company would close the plant, effectively terminating employees.

And even if the company were to find a buyer, it will not be required to extend an offer to current employees, the company informed DEED.

However, the company noted that it is actively seeking "additional capital or financing" in an effort to allow the facility to remain operating.

According to its site, as a "premium pork producer" Hylife is "is committed to providing the best pork experience in the world," with more than 4,500 employees globally.