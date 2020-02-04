Hy-Vee's Minnesota locations will no longer be open 24 hours

article

Late-night Hy-Vee enthusiasts have received some bad news. Hy-Vee confirmed that starting Feb. 10, their Minnesota stores will no longer be open 24 hours a day.

Instead, all Hy-Vees in the Twin Cities metro as well as the four stores in the Rochester area will move to 5 a.m. to midnight and the two Mankato locations will be open from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.

A Hy-Vee spokesperson said no positions are being lost with the change. The stores will be shifting the employees working overnights to daytime hours.