Hy-Vee added to Minnesota's COVID-19 vaccine pharmacy network

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced that Hy-Vee will be added to the network of pharmacies providing COVID-19 vaccines across the state.

According to the governor's office, Hy-Vee along with Walmart and Thrifty White are now participating in the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program that launched earlier this month. Hy-Vee plans administer more than 10,000 doses of the vaccine this week to adults age 65 and older at more than 30 Hy-Vee locations.

Appointments at Hy-Vee will become available in the coming days, and the locations and contact information for scheduling appointments will be accessible on the Vaccine Locator map when the information becomes available.

Residents can also find more information on the state's COVID-19 vaccine connector site.