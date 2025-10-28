Hwy 65 shut down in Spring Lake Park due to bridge vs. bridge crash

article

The Brief Highway 65 is closed in both directions in Spring Lake Park due to a bridge crash. The highway is shutdown between Highway 10 and 85th Avenue NE. The closure is estimated to last until 4 p.m., according to MnDOT.



Highway 65 is closed in both directions in Spring Lake Park after a semi that was hauling a pedestrian bridge struck a highway bridge on Tuesday.

Hwy 65 closure

What we know:

The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) says Highway 65 is closed between 85th Avenue NE and Highway 10 due to a crash.

The closure is estimated to last until 4 p.m., according to an alert on the state's 511 website. The alert was sent out shortly before noon.

The backstory:

Minnesota State Patrol says troopers responded to two crashes in the area of Highway 65 and County Road 10 around 11:25 a.m.

Troopers say a semi-hauling a trailer attempted to go under the County Road 10 bridge when it struck the bridge deck. The collision caused the trailer to disconnect, and the trailer was then struck by another vehicle.

Troopers say the semi was hauling a metal pedestrian bridge. There were no reported injuries in the crash.