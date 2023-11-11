Hunting accident in Douglas County leaves juvenile injured

A person was left injured with a gunshot wound after a hunting accident in Nelson, Minnesota on Saturday.

At 4:03 p.m., the Douglas County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a hunting accident on the 1800 block of County Road 74. Authorities say the caller reported that a juvenile male accidentally shot himself in the leg while hunting.

The juvenile was able to walk to a nearby property to ask for help, according to the sheriff's office.

Authorities say the juvenile was treated by first responders and was then flown from the scene via Life Link.

The injury appears to be non-life-threatening, according to the sheriff's office. The incident is still under investigation, authorities say, but nothing criminal is suspected.

There have been at least four firearm-related hunting injures this fall, including this incident. Previously, two men were accidentally shot by children during the Minnesota youth deer hunting season, and one man was accidentally shot by his hunting partner on Nov. 6.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources urges hunters to always control the muzzle of a firearm, treat every firearm as if it's loaded and only put your finger on the trigger when you're ready to shoot.