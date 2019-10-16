Hunter uncovers body of man last seen at Blue Earth County Jail near Mankato

Authorities have identified the body discovered by a hunter last Thursday as a 23-year-old Minneapolis man.

According to the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office, Shane Zephier’s body was found in a wooded area northeast of Hwy. 83 and County Road 12 in rural Mankato after 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

Zephier was last seen Aug. 27 when he was arrested by Lake Crystal Police for shoplifting at a convenience store. He was released from the jail that same day and was last seen walking away from the jail after 3 p.m.

Police also investigated Zephier for an arrest warrant he had that was “determined to be non-extraditable,” according to the release.

The incident is still under investigation by Blue Earth County, the BCA and the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office. His manner of death has not been determined.

Anyone with more information is asked to call Blue Earth County at 507-304-4863.