Human remains found in burnt vehicle at Minnesota state park, investigation ongoing

Authorities are investigating after human remains were found in a burnt vehicle at a state park in southeastern Minnesota earlier this week.

The Houston County Sheriff’s Office said they received a report around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday of a burnt vehicle with possible human remains inside at Beaver Creek Valley State Park near Caledonia.

Deputies responded to the state park and confirmed there were human remains inside the vehicle. The vehicle was completely destroyed.

The sheriff’s office said they have not been able to positively identify remains.

The sheriff’s office is investigating the incident along with the Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s office and the Southeastern Minnesota Medical Examiner’s Office. Authorities believe it was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.