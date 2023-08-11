Expand / Collapse search
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from FRI 2:26 PM CDT until FRI 3:00 PM CDT, Morrison County
4
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from FRI 2:02 PM CDT until FRI 2:45 PM CDT, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from FRI 2:30 PM CDT until FRI 10:00 PM CDT, Dodge County, Fillmore County, Houston County, Mower County, Olmsted County, Pine County, Wabasha County, Winona County, La Crosse County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from FRI 2:28 PM CDT until FRI 10:00 PM CDT, Anoka County, Benton County, Carver County, Chisago County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Isanti County, Kanabec County, Le Sueur County, Mcleod County, Meeker County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Ramsey County, Rice County, Scott County, Sherburne County, Sibley County, Stearns County, Steele County, Waseca County, Washington County, Wright County, Barron County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Pepin County, Pierce County, Polk County, Saint Croix County

Human remains found along Nemadji River near Duluth identified as missing man

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Missing Persons
FOX 9

DULUTH, Minn. (FOX 9) - The human remains found in the Nemadji River in Carlton County in July have been identified as a man who went missing from Duluth in 2022. 

The Carlton County Sheriff's Office said the remains were found by a family canoeing in the river southeast of the Soo Line ATV trail and Highway 23 intersection in Carlton County on July 15.

On Friday, Aug. 11, the sheriff's office said they have identified the remains as belonging to Jeffrey Sjolander, 61, of Duluth. He went missing in the spring of 2022. His remains were identified after authorities received a positive match via DNA comparison with a family member, a press release says. 

Authorities haven't determined a cause of death, but the sheriff's office said criminal activity or foul play is not suspected. 