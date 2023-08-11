Human remains found along Nemadji River near Duluth identified as missing man

The human remains found in the Nemadji River in Carlton County in July have been identified as a man who went missing from Duluth in 2022.

The Carlton County Sheriff's Office said the remains were found by a family canoeing in the river southeast of the Soo Line ATV trail and Highway 23 intersection in Carlton County on July 15.

On Friday, Aug. 11, the sheriff's office said they have identified the remains as belonging to Jeffrey Sjolander, 61, of Duluth. He went missing in the spring of 2022. His remains were identified after authorities received a positive match via DNA comparison with a family member, a press release says.

Authorities haven't determined a cause of death, but the sheriff's office said criminal activity or foul play is not suspected.