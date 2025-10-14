Hudson school board votes to close both Houlton and Willow River elementary schools

The Brief Two elementary schools in Hudson, Wisconsin, will close due to budget issues and declining enrollment. Houlton and Willow River Elementary Schools are set to close, saving the district a combined total of over $3.6 million. The school board will adjust boundaries and staffing, with closures expected by the upcoming school year.



Two elementary schools in Hudson, Wis. are now set to close as part of a cost-cutting plan approved by the school board on Monday.

Budget challenges and enrollment decline

What we know:

The Hudson School Board voted 6 to 1 to close Houlton and Willow River Elementary Schools.

Why you should care:

Houlton is known as the top-performing school in the district and ranks 16th in the state. Despite this, district leaders say closing Houlton will save about $1.6 million, while shutting down Willow River will save just over $2 million.

Parents fight to save Houlton

What they're saying:

Erin Gerlach, a Hudson School Board member, expressed a desire for a more cautious approach, saying, "Our community has asked us that we move forward thoughtfully. The clear message that I have heard is to close one school and pause, reevaluate before making any additional closures. That is a very reasonable and responsible request and I believe one that we should be honoring as board members."

However, other board members disagreed, saying the district doesn't have enough students or funding to keep one of the schools open.

"We've all been in a position in our own lives with our own families where there are things we'd really like to be able to do, or we'd really like to be able to have or keep," said board member Megan Rozowski. "And we say, 'We can't afford this' and we don't have the kids, and we don't have the money for six schools. We cannot afford this."

The backstory:

FOX 9 heard from parents two weeks ago who were fighting to save Houlton from closure.

"There has been a school on this site specifically for at least 150 years," argued John Dolan, a Houlton parent.

"When you look at the enrollment statistics of all the six elementary schools, Houlton is the one that has stayed the most stable and grown even a little bit," said Jan Gavin, a Houlton volunteer.

What’s next for the district?

The school board is now tasked with adjusting school boundaries, with a deadline set for February. These changes will affect student assignments, building capacities, and neighborhood school designations. Once boundaries are set, staffing assignments will be finalized by the second week of March.

The final step involves transportation logistics. The board will present boundary changes to the transportation department, which will redesign routes, coordinate with families, and finalize logistics. Both schools are on track to be closed by the upcoming school year.