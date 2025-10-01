Houlton Elementary parents in Hudson speak out to save school from closure

The Brief Hudson School District is considering closing two elementary schools due to a budget shortfall. The board is expected to take action on Oct. 13.



Hudson School District is considering shuttering two elementary schools due to budget woes.

Some parents are speaking out trying to save their beloved schools.

Big budget dilemma

What we know:

The Hudson School District is in the process of deliberating over whether to close Houlton Elementary School, Willow River Elementary School or both.

District leaders point to overall declining enrollment in the district and said it has already made staff reductions for this school year.

What they're saying:

A spokesperson for the district sent FOX 9 this statement on the matter:

"The Board of Education and Administration understand that closing schools is a very difficult decision, and they do not take this decision lightly. The Board has been discussing the budget challenges, that face the majority of Wisconsin schools, for several years now. Since 2010, state revenue limits or caps have not kept pace with inflation."

The district said closing Houlton would save roughly $1.6 million and closing Willow River would save roughly $2.1 million.

Push to save historic school

What they're saying:

Some Houlton parents are asking district leaders to take more time and provide more information before making this big decision.

"There has been a school on this site specifically for at least 150 years," said John Dolan, a Houlton parent.

"Houlton Elementary School is the top performing elementary school in the district. And it’s the number 16 ranked elementary school in the state of Wisconsin," said Colin Marnach, a Houlton parent.

"It is efficient. It is thriving. It’s a community these students love to be a part of," said Danielle Sampson, a Houlton parent.

"When you look at the enrollment statistics of all the six elementary schools, Houlton is the one that has stayed the most stable and grown even a little bit," said Jan Gavin, a Houlton volunteer.

What's next:

The board is expected to take action on closing either Houlton or Willow River or both at the next meeting on Oct. 13.