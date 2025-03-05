Hudson police arrest man after standoff, woman found dead in home

The Brief A man is in police custody after a woman's body was found inside a home following a standoff in Hudson. Police say the man made suicidal threats and that negotiations lasted several hours. Neighbors were told to evacuate or shelter in place, but there is no longer any threat to the public.



A woman is dead and a man is in police custody after a standoff in Hudson, Wisconsin, lasted several hours on Wednesday.

Hudson standoff arrest

What we know:

Hudson police say they responded to a home in the 1600 block of Namekagon Street just before 3:10 p.m. on Wednesday for a welfare check.

An officer was speaking to a man on the phone who "made comments to lead the officer to believe someone was in danger within his residence", according to news release from the Hudson Police Department.

The news release adds that the man refused to come out and "threatened to end his life by making officers shoot him."

After several hours of negotiations, police say the man exited the home and was taken into custody without incident.

Police then searched the home and found a woman's dead body, according to the news release.

A neighborhood notification asked residents in the area to evacuate if they could, or to shelter in place. Police say the notification was lifted and there is no longer a threat to the public.

What we don't know:

The woman's cause of death has not been released by authorities.

The man's identity and any criminal charges have not yet been announced.