'How you doin': Lips kisses 'The Masked Singer" competition goodbye

Wendy Williams knows quality TV when she sees it, and participates in it.

The daytime TV personality has been nominated for several Emmys. So when FOX’s “The Masked Singer” came knocking, she didn’t hesitate to join what she described as “a first-class show.”

“I’d be a fool to turn down the invitation to be on this show,” Williams said after being eliminated during Wednesday night’s episode.

Williams was ousted in her first appearance in the Lips costume. She’s quick to admit singing and dancing are not her thing.

But her rendition of “Native New Yorker” by Odyssey impressed panelist Ken Jeong enough to leave him thinking Lips was Grammy Award-winning singer Mariah Carey.

“I mean, why would he say that,” Williams said of Jeong’s prediction. “I don’t sing like Mariah. I sing awfully. But, you know, that’s flattering. That’s a good comparison. Not a bad looking woman.”

Other panelists fared much better than Jeong in their predictions. Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger correctly guessed Williams was donning the Lips costume.

Robin Thicke whiffed on his guess, opting for actress Sandra Bernhard.

“The Masked Singer” airs Wednesdays nights on FOX. Check your local listings.

