How you can help Minnesota nurses: Where to donate masks

As supply becomes short, health care leaders are searching for protective equipment donations, like masks, from members of the public.

Hennepin County, Allina Health, and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota said Saturday they are opening sites for public donations of gear. At the same time, the Minnesota Nurses Association held a drive, which will continue over the coming days, asking for mask donations.

The efforts all come as masks and other protective gear for health workers are in short supply due to the coronavirus outbreak.

If you'd like to make a donation, you can go to the following spots.

Minnesota Nurses Association

Drives will be held daily, from noon to 2 p.m., through the next week at the Minnesota Nurses Association's offices at 345 Randolph Avenue, #200 St. Paul, MN.

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota and Allina Health

Advertisement

Allina and Blue Cross and Blue Shield are accepting mask donation, including hand-sewn masks starting on Sunday. To learn more about making masks, you can click here.

Allina Health will also host a collection site starting at 11 a.m. on Sunday at United Hospital, 333 Smith Ave N., St Paul, Minn.

Completed masks can also be dropped off at the following locations:

Abbott Northwestern Hospital, 800 E 28th St, Minneapolis, MN

Abbott Northwestern Hospital – West Health, 2805 Campus Dr, Plymouth, MN

Buffalo Hospital, 303 Catlin St, Buffalo, MN

Cambridge Medical Center, 701 S Dellwood St, Cambridge, MN

District One Hospital, 200 State Ave, Faribault, MN

Mercy Hospital – Mercy Campus, Coon Rapids, 4050 Coon Rapids Blvd, Coon Rapids, MN

Mercy Hospital – Unity Campus, Fridley, 550 Osborne Rd, Fridley, MN

New Ulm Medical Center, 1324 5th St N, New Ulm, MN

Owatonna Hospital, 2250 NW 26th St, Owatonna, MN

Regina Medical Center, 1175 Nininger Rd, Hastings, MN

River Falls Area Hospital, Wisconsin, 1629 E Division St, River Falls, WI

St. Francis Regional Medical Center, 1455 St. Francis Ave, Shakopee, MN

United Hospital, 333 Smith Ave N, St. Paul, MN

Courage Kenny Rehabilitation, Golden Valley, 3915 Golden Valley Rd, Golden Valley, MN

Hennepin County drive

Sunday, Hennepin County is also hosting a protective gear collection drive. It will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Department of Community Corrections and Rehabilitation, 3000 North Second Street, Minneapolis, MN 55441.

Starting Monday, March 23, you can also make donations from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at:

Department of Community Corrections and Rehabilitation

3000 North Second Street

Minneapolis, MN 55441

Adult Correctional Facility

1145 Shenandoah Lane North,

Plymouth, MN 55447

Southdale Library

7001 York Ave. South

Edina, MN 55435

Hennepin County is looking for the following gear:

• Protective face wear – N95 or N100 respirators, PAPRs and surgical masks

• Nitrile gloves

• Tyvek coveralls

• Tyvek foot covers

• Eye protection (wrap arounds or chemical splash)