Live: Watch the Minnesota state flag, seal redesign commission meeting

The commission tasked with choosing the new Minnesota state flag will meet on Tuesday to continue discussions on the new state emblems.

The State Emblems Redesign Commission (SERC) will meet from 1-5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 12, where commission members will work to create Minnesota's next state flag. They will also discuss design modifications to the new state seal, which was approved at last week's meeting.

The six finalists for Minnesotas new state flag.

The commission will eventually select a design or a modified version of the design to be used for each emblem. It is tasked with developing and adopting a new design for the official state seal and flag no later than Jan. 1, 2024.

How to watch Tuesday's state flag meeting

Tuesday's meeting is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. and go until 5 p.m. If needed, the meeting will be extended to 9 p.m.

The meeting is in a hybrid format, with the in-person portion of the meeting being held in Room 1200 of the Minnesota Senate Building in St. Paul.

You can watch the meeting live via FOX 9 here and in the player above. You can also watch it on your TV via the smart TV application FOX LOCAL — here's how to download it.