How to beat the heat in Minnesota: Finding a cooling center near you

Temperatures on Wednesday are expected to push towards triple-digits with even hotter feels-like temperatures. But, if you live in the metro, there are plentiful options to keep cool.

Avoiding the extreme heat where you can is most important for older populations, children, people with health conditions, and outdoor workers. Heat exhaustion can be deadly, even for people who are completely healthy. :Last summer, authorities said former Minnesota Gophers football star Marion Barber died of heat stroke at his Texas apartment.

How to find a cooling center

Most recreation centers, libraries, and government buildings in the Twin Cities and beyond have air conditioning and could be a place to escape the heat during the hottest parts of the day. Below are interactive maps to help find the nearest cooling center near you.

In Minneapolis, officials say 12 beaches on six lakes will also be open – minus Thomas Beach at Bde Maka Ska. You can check if a beach is open by clicking here.. The city says more than 50 wading pools and splash pads will also be available during daytime hours. Click here to check the pool status online.

Other ways to stay cool at home

If you are unable to get out of the house and need alternative ways to keep cool, you can:

Drinking more water than usual: Don't wait until you are thirsty. Avoid salty goods. Eat hydrating foods

Wear light clothing

Get outside when you can; stay in the shade

Take cool showers and baths to cool down

Use a fan to get air moving in your home. Open windows to create a cross-breeze flow

Use a dehumidifier, if you have one

Use cold compress on the major blood vessels near your neck, armpits, and groin area

Signs of heat exhaustion

If you are worried about overheating, the CDC has this list of signs you may be suffering from heat exhaustion:

Heavy sweating

Cold, pale, and clammy skin

Fast, weak pulse

Nausea or vomiting

Muscle cramps

Tiredness or weakness

Dizziness

Headache

Fainting (passing out)

If you start noticing these symptoms, you should sip water and attempt to cool yourself down. You should seek immediate medical help if you start throwing up, the symptoms get worse, or last longer than an hour.