How President Trump's tariffs may affect Minnesota grocery stores

The Brief President Donald Trump is set to impose a 25% tariff on products from Mexico and Canada on April 2. It could cause grocery stores in Minnesota to increase prices on bacon, mushrooms, avocados, and peppers. With the warming weather, Minnesota grocers could work with local vendors.



President Donald Trump is set to impose a 25% tariff on products from Mexico and Canada in less than two weeks. The Trump Administration says it's taking action because both countries are not putting an end to the alleged flow of drugs across borders. Once in effect, it could cause prices to go up at grocery stores.

How tariffs could impact Minnesota grocers

What we know:

This 25% increase could impact mushrooms, avocados, peppers, and bacon.

"The whole goal would just be to keep the cost as low as possible," said Ted Spreigl, owner of Tim and Tom’s Speedy Market in St. Paul.

Spreigl is bracing for tariffs on goods that could cost him more next month.

How it could impact your wallet

By the numbers:

Spreigl says Boar’s Head bacon from Canada is $10.99 a pound. With a potential 25% tariff on Canada, it could increase to nearly $14 a pound. Mushrooms now $2.99 could go up to $3.74. Also impacted could be avocados, peppers, flour, and sugar.

"It's about $15 a case for six. So that would probably go up to about $18," said Spreigl on mushrooms and avocado.

Spreigl says he will try to cut customers some slack.

"Probably be estimating about maybe $3.29, $3.49, try to not do as much increase as I can," said Spriegl.

Optimism for spring and summer

What they're saying:

There is some optimism due to the time of year the tariffs are set to be imposed. That's because the warming weather makes it easier to work with local vendors.

"Once we move into the spring and summer here, there come a whole lot more local options for us, especially in the produce department," said Spriegl.

The backstory:

Spreigl adds that before Trump paused the tariffs earlier this month, they did have a two-day dry run, and he said there was a lot of paperwork on the vendor’s end, and he had to pay the extra price on fresh produce.