How much you need to earn to be upper-middle class in Minnesota

The Brief Minnesota has a higher cost of living than most Midwestern states, making it less affordable to be upper-middle class. Illinois is the second-most expensive state in the Midwest to be upper-middle class. The most expensive state in the U.S. to be upper-middle class is Maryland.



A new study from GOBankingRates determined what income ranges are needed to be considered upper-middle class across the U.S.

GOBankingRates found each state's upper-middle-class income range after finding the total middle-class income range in every state, after they sourced each state's median income.

The state where it is most expensive to become upper-middle class is Maryland, while the least expensive state is Mississippi.

What's considered upper-middle class in Minnesota?

According to the study, Minnesota is ranked 38th in affordability for being upper-middle class, with the most expensive being ranked 50th and the least expensive being ranked first.

In Minnesota, the median household income is $86,372. The lowest end of upper-middle class income is $134,357, while the highest end of upper-middle class income is $172,744.

What's considered upper-middle class in Wisconsin?

Wisconsin is ranked 27th in affordability for being upper-middle class, according to the study.

Wisconsin's median household income is $75,670. The lowest end of upper-middle class income is $117,710, and the highest end of upper-middle class income is $151,340.

What's considered upper-middle class in the Dakotas?

South Dakota is ranked 19th in affordability for being upper-middle class.

The state's median household income is $72,421. The lowest end of upper-middle class income is $112,656, and the highest end of upper-middle class income is $144,842.

North Dakota is ranked 28th, with a median household income of $75,949. The lowest end of upper-middle class income is $118,144, and the highest end of upper-middle class income is $151,898.

What's considered upper-middle class in Illinois, Iowa?

Illinois is on the more expensive side of the cost of living. The state is ranked 34th in affordability for being upper-middle class, the study said.

The state's median household income is $81,702. The lowest end of upper-middle class income is $127,093, while the highest end of upper-middle class income is $163,404.

Iowa is ranked 21st, with a median household income of $73,147. The lowest upper-middle class income is $113,785, and the highest is $146,294.