How much you need to earn to be upper-middle class in Minnesota

By
Published  March 7, 2025 12:29pm CST
The Brief

    • Minnesota has a higher cost of living than most Midwestern states, making it less affordable to be upper-middle class.
    • Illinois is the second-most expensive state in the Midwest to be upper-middle class.
    • The most expensive state in the U.S. to be upper-middle class is Maryland.

(FOX 9) - A new study from GOBankingRates determined what income ranges are needed to be considered upper-middle class across the U.S. 

GOBankingRates found each state's upper-middle-class income range after finding the total middle-class income range in every state, after they sourced each state's median income. 

The state where it is most expensive to become upper-middle class is Maryland, while the least expensive state is Mississippi. 

What's considered upper-middle class in Minnesota? 

According to the study, Minnesota is ranked 38th in affordability for being upper-middle class, with the most expensive being ranked 50th and the least expensive being ranked first. 

In Minnesota, the median household income is $86,372. The lowest end of upper-middle class income is $134,357, while the highest end of upper-middle class income is $172,744. 

What's considered upper-middle class in Wisconsin? 

Wisconsin is ranked 27th in affordability for being upper-middle class, according to the study. 

Wisconsin's median household income is $75,670. The lowest end of upper-middle class income is $117,710, and the highest end of upper-middle class income is $151,340. 

What's considered upper-middle class in the Dakotas? 

South Dakota is ranked 19th in affordability for being upper-middle class. 

The state's median household income is $72,421. The lowest end of upper-middle class income is $112,656, and the highest end of upper-middle class income is $144,842. 

North Dakota is ranked 28th, with a median household income of $75,949. The lowest end of upper-middle class income is $118,144, and the highest end of upper-middle class income is $151,898. 

What's considered upper-middle class in Illinois, Iowa? 

Illinois is on the more expensive side of the cost of living. The state is ranked 34th in affordability for being upper-middle class, the study said. 

The state's median household income is $81,702. The lowest end of upper-middle class income is $127,093, while the highest end of upper-middle class income is $163,404. 

Iowa is ranked 21st, with a median household income of $73,147. The lowest upper-middle class income is $113,785, and the highest is $146,294. 

The Source: A study from GoBankingRates.

