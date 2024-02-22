Hopkins man arrested for brutal death of Los Angeles model

article

A Hopkins man was arrested in Minnesota on Wednesday for his alleged role in the brutal killing of Los Angeles model Malessa Mooney, who was found stuffed inside a refrigerator in her apartment.

The Los Angeles Police Department announced their suspect, 41-year-old Magnus Daniel Humphrey, of Hopkins, was arrested at his home in Minnesota on an unrelated federal warrant. The district attorney’s office has filed murder charges against Humphrey and said he is expected to be transported back to California.

According to the LAPD, on Sept. 12, officers responded to a welfare check at an apartment complex on the 200 block of Figuero Street, located in the city’s downtown area. Mooney was found wedged inside a refrigerator with blood on the floor outside of it. She appeared to have been severely beaten, bound and gagged, FOX 11 reported.

Authorities did not say what led authorities to Humphrey or his alleged role in Mooney’s death. It’s unknown when he will appear in court for the charges.

Criminal past in Minnesota

Court records indicate Humphry has several felony convictions in Minnesota, including:

A 2013 conviction for third-degree assault

A 2009 conviction for second-degree assault and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm

A 2009 DWI conviction

A 2003 conviction for being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

Authorities did not provide further details about the federal warrant he was arrested for on Wednesday.