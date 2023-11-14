Hopkins City Council race decided by single vote

You’ve heard it said time and time again during election season: "your vote matters."

While it sounds cliché, it was in fact one single vote that decided a city council race last week in the city of Hopkins.

Ben Goodlund was the projected winner of one of two open city council seats in the western suburb this election cycle, earning 885 votes compared to the next closest vote getter Aaron Kuznia who earned 884 votes.

"I kept hitting refresh on my phone thinking this can’t be real," said Goodlund of seeing the results. "I think there was a ten minute period of absolute shock."

Goodlund will be a first-time council member, but has lived in Hopkins for more than three decades and currently serves on the planning commission. He says his narrow victory last week is proof that every vote maters.

"Every single vote matters. Every single vote counts. And anyone who thinks that it doesn’t – I’m living proof."

Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon says the Hopkins City Council race is the perfect example of why participating in local elections is so important.

"It happens and it happens with more frequency than you think," said Simon. "Every single year that I’ve been Secretary of State we’ve had one or more contests that are either tied or decided by one vote."

The Hopkins City Council was scheduled to canvas the results of the election during their meeting Tuesday night.

The candidate who came up one vote short, Aaron Kuznia, says he will be requesting a re-count.