Hopkins apartment fire requires multiple departments, displaces 15 people

A fire at a Hopkins apartment complex Thursday night has displaced 15 people.

At approximately 4:26 p.m. Hopkins police and fire departments responded to 952 Westbrook Way after the report of an apartment fire.

Upon arrival crews found heavy smoke coming from the second floor of an 8-unit apartment complex. Crews then found fire on the first floor that had extended into the second floor.

The incident ultimately escalated to a four-alarm fire, with departments from Minnetonka, Eden Prairie, St. Louis Park, Edina, Bloomington, Plymouth, Mound, Excelsior and Golden Valley all assisting.

No fatalities or injuries were reported, but 15 people were displaced and are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

