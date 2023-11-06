Hootie & the Blowfish coming to Somerset, Wisconsin, in 2024

Expand / Collapse search

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
SOMERSET, Wis. (FOX 9) - Hootie & the Blowfish will be coming to Wisconsin in 2024 on their Summer Camp with Trucks Tour. 

The pop-rock band will perform at the Somerset Amphitheater on Aug. 8 of next year. 

Ticket sales begin at 10 a.m. on Nov. 10. People can buy tickets at hootie.com. The band is also offering different VIP packages for concert-goers. Packages include premium tickets, a backstage tour and photo on stage, VIP lounge access, autographed merch and more. For more information visit vipnation.com

This is the first full tour the band is doing since 2019. The Summer Camp with Trucks Tour will be visiting 43 cities across the United States, kicking off May 30, 2023, in Dallas, Texas, and wrapping up in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Sept. 28. 