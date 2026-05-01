HOA reform bill passes Minnesota House

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The Brief The Minnesota House passed a bill it says will bring sweeping reforms to homeowners associations in the state. Lawmakers claim the bill "balances homeowners' rights with flexibility for boards and property managers." The bill passed the Minnesota Senate last year before it was amended in the Minnesota House.



Minnesota lawmakers in the House of Representatives announced the passage of legislation they are calling the Homeowners Association Bill of Rights.

READ MORE: Bill to protect residents of HOA's moving forward in Minnesota Legislature

Minnesota homeowners association reform bill

Big picture view:

House representatives announced the passage of SF 1750, which they say "balances homeowners' rights with flexibility for boards and property managers" within homeowners associations (HOAs).

The bill passed the Minnesota Senate last year before it was amended and passed in the House in its current form.

Proponents say the bill enshrines the following measures:

Best practices for open meetings & notices;

Right of homeowners to ask a question or access documents before vital decisions are made impacting their home;

Right to be provided a list of fines & fees they may be charged;

Prohibits conflicts of interest & kickbacks

Requires multiple bids for contracts over $50,000

Sets protections to avoid foreclosure for minor fines and fees.

Lawmakers say the bill has bipartisan support and that it also protects Minnesotans in HOAs from retaliation.

Officials say the goal is to set balanced expectations for homeowners and HOA boards to be good neighbors, clarify responsibilities in the community as well as financial obligations around assessments and special assessments.

What they're saying:

Rep. Kristin Bahner (DFL-Maple Grove), author of the legislation, shared the following statement: "The growth of Homeowners Associations (HOAs) has exploded over the last decade. "At a time when housing stability is vital, and rising costs are top of mind, I am proud to rebalance the scales. This bill addresses transparency, best practices, and provides robust homeowner protections for Minnesotans’ largest asset: their home."

What's next:

The Minnesota Senate is expected to concur or conference on the amended bill.