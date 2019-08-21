Historical society seeks public input on new name for Historic Fort Snelling

article

Historic Fort Snelling could soon have a new name and the Minnesota Historical Society wants your input on the potential change.

The historic society says it's working to determine whether the site's current name reflects what the historic location now offers. Starting Wednesday through Nov.15, the group is accepting submissions for a new name from members of the public.

Officials also plan to reach out to military and veterans groups along with Native community as part of a public outreach before making a decision.

The consideration comes as the site has expanded its scope, including more stories from soldiers, veterans, enslaved and free African Americans, Japanese Americans, and Native Americans.

Along with submission, which can be made online here, the Minnesota Historical Society is also planning to hold public meetings on the subject. The dates for those meetings have not yet been set but will be posted online by September 9, officials say.

If the board does decide a rebranding is in order, and votes for a new name, any change would have to be approved by the state legislature. A decision on the matter is expected in early 2020.

At the same time, the historical society expects to break ground on a $34.5 million revitalization project to create a new visitor center with a new exhibit within the barracks, changed landscaping for outdoor learning, and improvements to parking. That project is expected to be completed in 2022.