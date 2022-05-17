Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:00 AM CDT, Wilkin County
17
Flood Warning
until FRI 12:00 PM CDT, Saint Louis County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 7:00 PM CDT, Sherburne County, Stearns County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
until THU 9:00 AM CDT, Redwood County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 1:00 PM CDT, Norman County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 1:00 AM CDT, Norman County
Flood Warning
until WED 6:45 PM CDT, Marshall County
River Flood Warning
until THU 11:00 AM CDT, Marshall County
Flood Warning
until WED 5:45 PM CDT, Marshall County, Polk County
Flood Warning
until WED 2:00 PM CDT, Koochiching County, Lake County, Saint Louis County
Flood Warning
until FRI 10:15 AM CDT, Koochiching County
Flood Warning
until WED 6:30 PM CDT, Kittson County
River Flood Warning
until MON 5:00 PM CDT, Kittson County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:00 PM CDT, Crow Wing County, Marshall County, Morrison County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 5:00 PM CDT, Clay County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 7:00 PM CDT, Anoka County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Chippewa County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Nicollet County, Polk County, Polk County, Redwood County, Renville County, Stearns County, Washington County, Yellow Medicine County, Pierce County

Hispanics with chest pain waited longer than others in Atlanta ER, study shows

By Chris Williams
Published 
Updated 12:43PM
Health
FOX TV Digital Team
Bobby Brown Admitted To Atlanta Hospital article

Grady Memorial Hospital, shown here January 21, 2003 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Frank Mullen / Getty Images)

RESTON, Va. - In a study at one Atlanta hospital, the American Heart Association found that Hispanic people who went to the emergency room due to chest pains waited longer to be treated, admitted or discharged compared to other people.

The association revealed its findings in its Quality of Care and Outcomes Research Scientific Sessions 2022. The results were presented at a meeting held last week in Reston, Virginia. Researchers said their goal was to examine the issue as chest pain can identify barriers to cardiovascular disease treatment and prevention.

Analysts looked at more than 11,000 medical records of people going to the ER at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia, between January and December 2020 with the main symptom being chest pains.

Their data revealed that Hispanic people waited 39% (99 minutes for Hispanic people vs. 71 minutes for others) longer than people of other races or ethnicities to be taken care of by health care professionals.

RELATED: White House flags at half-staff to mark one-million US COVID deaths

They also found that Hispanics were admitted from the ER to the hospital slightly more than non-Hispanics; however, they had to wait nearly twice (86 minutes vs. 43.5 minutes) as long as non-Hispanics to gain admission. 

Other findings include that Hispanics represented less than 5% of all people who arrived in the ER complaining of chest pain during the study period. Hispanic people were also nearly three times more likely than non-Hispanics to be uninsured. 

"Our findings suggests that Hispanic people with chest pain may experience unwarranted delays in the emergency department and in receiving overall medical care in the hospital," study author Katiria Pintor Jimenez said in a news release. "Contributing factors in delayed care among Hispanic people may include language barriers, cultural values and behavior, immigration status, the lack of health insurance or a lack of Hispanic health care professionals who can better promote health care equity."

RELATED: Most Americans feel short mental health breaks boost their well-being, survey finds

Though it was one hospital, the association said the data is another example of the racial and ethnic disparities continuing to plague people of color in the health care sector related to heart disease and stroke. 

Researchers said cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death among all ethnic groups in the United States. 

"Even with continued efforts to eliminate disparities and achieve health equity, our research confirms Hispanic people continue to face significant barriers to health care," study author Katiria Pintor Jimenez said in a news release. "Chest pain is one of the most common symptoms of presentation in the emergency room."

Pintor also offered ways to combat the issue. 

"Educating health care professionals in cultural competency is of paramount importance to address and reduce health disparities for Hispanic people," Pintor said. "Our team’s next steps are to implement a focused educational intervention for medical residents to confirm that physician-driven interventions can increase awareness and promote the elimination of racial and ethnic health disparities in the Hispanic population."

FOX Television Stations has reached out to Grady Memorial Hospital for comment. 

This story was reported from Los Angeles. 



 