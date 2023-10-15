State Patrol: Teens injured, unbelted in Highway 212 crash

Two teenagers were injured in a three-car crash Saturday night on Highway 212 in Cologne, Minnesota. According to the Minnesota State Patrol‘s preliminary accident report, the 16-year-old driver and 15-year-old passenger of a car involved in the crash were not wearing seat belts.

According to the State Patrol, a Chevrolet Cobalt driven by a 16-year-old boy was headed north on County Road 36 to go eastbound on Highway 212. A Toyota Sienna traveling east on Highway 212 collided with the Cobalt, pushing the car into westbound lanes where it struck a Chevrolet Trailblazer.

The crash happened just before 8 p.m. Saturday night.

The passenger of the Cobalt – a 15-year-old girl from Norwood Young America – was taken to Ridgeview Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. The 16-year-old driver was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center. The State Patrol’s preliminary report did not indicate the severity of his injuries.

The driver of the Sienna – a 44-year-old man from Coon Rapids – was taken to 212 Medical Center with non-life-threatening inures. Two people in the Trail Blazer – a 66-year-old man and 71-year-old woman from Silver Lake – were not injured.

A portion of Highway 212 will close at some point Sunday afternoon for additional crash reconstruction.