No wake restrictions in Stearns County after heavy rain

Stearns County no wake restrictions

Heavy rainfall caused the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office to implement a no-wake rule for boaters within 300 feet of shore on three lakes.

The three lakes with no wake rules in place are: Clearwater Lake, Lake Augusta and Lake Caroline.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office is also encouraging boaters to be mindful of their speed in other lakes in the area to avoid property damage as water levels are high.

