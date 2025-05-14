Herbivorous Butcher kitchen fire shuts down Minneapolis location

article

The Brief A fire in the kitchen at Herbivorous Butcher in northeast Minneapolis closed business Tuesday evening. Owners tell FOX 9 they are heartbroken, but plan to survey the damage and rebuild the location. Founded by brother-and-sister duo Aubry and Kale Walch in 2016, Herbivorous Butcher received national attention for becoming the first-ever vegan butcher shop to open in the U.S., selling "meatless meat" and dairy-free cheeses, all made from plant-based materials.



Popular vegan butcher shop Herbivorous Butcher plans to rebuild after a kitchen fire on Tuesday night caused "serious damage" at its location in northeast Minneapolis.

Herbivorous Butcher kitchen fire

What we know:

Writing in a social media post that they are heartbroken, Herbivorous Butcher’s owners say a fire that began in its kitchen led to the Minneapolis Fire Department needing to flood the area, creating a mess in the process.



As a result, the company says it will be closing operations – including the store itself, and delivery platforms such as DoorDash, Grubhub and Uber Eats.

The backstory:

Founded by brother and sister dup Aubry and Kale Walch in 2016, Herbivorous Butcher received national attention for becoming the first-ever vegan butcher shop to open in the U.S.

Located at 507 1st Avenue NE in northeast Minneapolis, the shop sells "meatless meat" and dairy-free cheeses, all made from plant-based materials.

What they're saying:

"We’re so incredibly thankful for all the love, messages, and support we’ve received — it’s been overwhelming in the most beautiful way. While we’re deeply hurt by what’s happened, this space has always been about more than just food. We built it for our community, and they know that. That’s why we have to come back — not just for us, but for them. Together, we will rebuild. We’ll come back stronger, more grateful, and more committed than ever to what brought us here in the first place: love, resilience, and good food," Aubry Walch told FOX 9.

What's next:

The company says it will look to survey the damage and ultimately rebuild the location.

"We’re still taking it all in — and figuring out what comes next… Until we can assess the damage and begin to rebuild," the post says.

Owners tell FOX 9 that a GoFundMe campaign has been created to seek donations from the community to help in their rebuilding.