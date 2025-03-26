Hennepin Healthcare CEO Jennifer DeCubellis stepping down in May
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The leader of one of Minnesota’s largest healthcare systems is stepping down from her position.
Officials with Hennepin Healthcare System announced Wednesday night Chief Executive Officer Jennifer DeCubellis has notified the board she intends to resign, effective May 10.
In a statement to board members, DeCubellis said, "Every leader has a season. We are all destined for a specific purpose, and a strong leader passes the baton when the time is right. That time for me is now."
DeCubellis stepped in as CEO back in 2020, just two weeks before the state had its first COVID-19 case reported. She led Hennepin Healthcare through the pandemic. She also managed the company through civil unrest and oversaw the rebuilding of the East Lake Clinic after the riots following George Floyd’s death.
The HHS board will name an interim CEO on Thursday, and will also conduct a national search for a permanent successor.