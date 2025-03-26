Hennepin Healthcare CEO Jennifer DeCubellis stepping down in May

article

The Brief Hennepin Healthcare CEO Jennifer DeCubellis announced Wednesday night she intends to resign from her position, effective May 10. DeCubellis took over as CEO in 2020, two weeks before the first COVID-19 case in Minnesota. Hennepin Healthcare will name an interim CEO on Thursday.



The leader of one of Minnesota’s largest healthcare systems is stepping down from her position.

Officials with Hennepin Healthcare System announced Wednesday night Chief Executive Officer Jennifer DeCubellis has notified the board she intends to resign, effective May 10.

Every leader has a season

What they're saying:

In a statement to board members, DeCubellis said, "Every leader has a season. We are all destined for a specific purpose, and a strong leader passes the baton when the time is right. That time for me is now."

DeCubellis’ tenure

Why you should care:

DeCubellis stepped in as CEO back in 2020, just two weeks before the state had its first COVID-19 case reported. She led Hennepin Healthcare through the pandemic. She also managed the company through civil unrest and oversaw the rebuilding of the East Lake Clinic after the riots following George Floyd’s death.

Interim leader

Timeline:

The HHS board will name an interim CEO on Thursday, and will also conduct a national search for a permanent successor.