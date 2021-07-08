Hennepin EMS union: New blue uniforms look too much like police

A union representing Hennepin Healthcare EMS paramedics and dispatchers says new uniforms chosen by management for its members too closely resemble police uniforms.

According to a letter this week from the Hennepin County Association of Paramedics and EMTs, a committee chose "LA PD blue" shirts and pants as the new uniforms for Hennepin EMS employees after the civil unrest of 2020.

For 60 years, Hennepin EMS paramedics and dispatchers wore brown and tan uniforms that largely distinguished them from law enforcement personnel, according to the union.

"Our concern is this effort has failed to separate HCAPE members from law enforcement. If this new uniform is implemented, HEMS paramedics and dispatchers are going to look like police officers and abandon the well-established uniform that is widely recognized in the local area by both patients and the general public," the union said in the letter.

The "misguided aesthetic change" puts employees at risk in the field, the union argues.

The union sent letters to nearly 200 elected officials in Hennepin County on Thursday, demanding that the implementation of the uniforms be halted.

They also asked that the community be given a say in the uniforms and that the full cost of changing the uniforms be revealed to the public.

Hennepin Healthcare did not immediately respond to FOX 9’s request for comment.