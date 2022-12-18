Hennepin County paramedics collect warm winter gear for the homeless

The Hennepin County Association of Paramedics and EMTs is working hard to prevent emergency room visits, amputations, and extended rehabs for homeless patients this winter.

"We see a tremendous amount of cold weather foot injuries, frostbite, trench foot," paramedic John Sylvester told FOX 9 on Saturday. "From the weather we just saw, and the steeply cold temperatures that we’re going to see next week, the need is incredible."

Sylvester says especially when the snow gets deep, paramedics see an increase in calls to treat people experiencing homelessness. Now, the community is coming together to donate winter gear to help the homeless stay warm this season.

"We see just a tremendous need for socks, hats, and gloves," Sylvester said. The paramedics have care packages with those items on board all Hennepin EMS ambulances.

The latest Hennepin County Shelter report shows 233 families living in shelters in November, which is a more than 300% increase from the 57 families in November 2021.

All the items were donated by the community. Sylvester says the people on the receiving end have been extremely thankful for the gesture to help them through another unforgiving Minnesota winter.