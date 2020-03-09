Hennepin County Attorney's Office requests review of Burrell case

The Hennepin County Attorney's office has asked Sen. Amy Klobuchar to request the U.S. Department of Justice undertake the review of the Myon Burrell conviction in the murder of 11-year-old Tyesha Edwards.

The move comes in response to a letter Sen. Klobuchar sent to Hennepin County Atttorney Mike Freeman's office last week. According to a release, Freeman wrote that "only the Department of Justice would have the resources to independently review a case that includes 30,000 pages of documents plus videotaped evidence."

Freeman wrote that his office would cooperate with any review by the DOJ and would continue the most recent internal review of the case, which began about seven months ago, including several meetings with Mr. Burrell’s new attorney and an agreement to review additional information which he provided.

In a response, Attorney Dan Guerrero, who is representing Myon Burrell, wrote, "I’m very pleased to hear but I’m skeptical. Sen. Klobuchar asked Freeman’s Office to refer the case for an independent review, and now it seems he’s placing the onus on her. I wish they’d just get together and do the right thing. There are more than enough facts to create significant doubt as to Myon’s guilt. His conviction should be vacated, and he should be released, soon. Having said that, I’m encouraged by the news. Now Senator Klobuchar and the DOJ must act."

