Hennepin Ave in Uptown reopens Friday after 1.5 years of reconstruction

The Brief After a year and a half of road construction, a major artery through South Minneapolis will reopen on Friday. The city spent more than 30 million dollars to make Hennepin Avenue in Uptown safer and more accessible to everyone.



Residents and businesses are relieved to have the major thoroughfare open again.

Dressed for success

Local perspective:

Halloween is still a few days away, but Jacques Champine and his family are already in costume as the Hennepin Construction Crew to celebrate the reopening of Hennepin Avenue.

"It's exciting for us for the sheer fact that we've had no access to our road and we live on the street where some of the businesses have been closing down as a result of it and now it's exciting to see the life kind of come back to it," said Champine.

‘Great time to come back’

The backstory:

Crews have been working on Hennepin Avenue in Uptown from Lake Street to Douglas Avenue since April of last year to add protected bike lanes, wider sidewalks and new bus shelters.

The road construction prompted some businesses, like Pizza Shark, to close and the Uptown Art Fair to relocate, but on Friday, the project is scheduled to wrap up and allow traffic once more.

"Its been lovely to see if all come together and a project of this magnitude to see it done as efficiently and see if finished on time is wonderful," said Spyhouse Coffee manager Jordan Schmeck.

While not specific to the reconstruction project, a spokesperson for the city of Minneapolis says 36 businesses along Hennepin Avenue between Franklin and West 36th street have received grants from the city's business technical assistance program over the last two years.

But the owner of Autopia auto repair says the project caused his business to drop 60% and the reopening may be too little too late.

"It will bring the traffic flow through but again most of the damage is done. A lot of people still don't know its going to reopen. They may still avoid the area," said Autopia owner Stan Pryor.

Waking back up

What they're saying:

Champine says the reconstruction may have played a trick on the neighborhood, but now that its winding down, he hopes Uptown is in for a treat.

"We've had everything from the walls shake, our walls crack because of the construction to keeping the kids up. Now that it's finally done, we get to thank everyone and say great job get out of here. Let's get back to business," said Champine.