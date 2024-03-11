Heartbreaking memorial honors baby killed at Bloomington hotel

article

A heartbreaking memorial has been set up outside the Bloomington hotel that was the site of the murder of a young child.

The memorial is set up around a light pole outside the Quality Inn Suites off American Boulevard across from Walmart.

Bloomington police say Esperanza Rae Harding admitted to drowning her child inside the hotel. She allegedly then called her 18-year-old boyfriend, Edwin Trudeau, who attempted to resuscitate the child.

The memorial for baby Mateo outside the Bloomington hotel. (FOX 9)

Ultimately, when CPR efforts were unsuccessful, the charges state the couple dumped the child's body in a dumpster.

The charges don't include the age of the child. However, the memorial includes photos of the baby boy surrounded by stuffed animals. Signs posted on the light pole read "Nobody is looking for me" and "Nobody heard my cries."

Another sign outside shares the tragic circumstances leading up, claiming the baby, named Mateo, was from Oklahoma and his mother took him to Minnesota without telling the father.

Mateo's body still has not been found.