Hardy Boyz talk the possibility of WWE return, reuniting with Dudleys

Ahead of a TNA Wrestling event in the Twin Cities next month, legendary tag partners the Hardy Boyz joined FOX 9 to talk about their career, and their hopes for another shot at the WWE tag titles.

Hardy Boyz on WWE

What they're saying:

The Hardy Boyz joined FOX 9's The Afternoon Shift on Wednesday for a look back at their careers but also hinted at what could be next for the legendary tag team.

Matt Hardy says a return to the WWE could be in the cards.

"I still think with this interesting partnership between TNA and WWE now I would love to see us mix it up and win some WWE tag titles again," said Matt. "There's new versions of WWE tag times up on the main roster. There's those NXT tag titles. You know, a couple of months back, we beat the NXT tag team champions and we never got a deserved shot… We beat them one-two-three in the middle, so we would love to have a shot at those NXT titles too."

What's next:

TNA Wrestling will be in Minneapolis for two shows on Thursday, Sept. 4 and Friday, Sept. 5 at the Armory. Tickets are available through Ticketmaster.