HCMC crisis: Hennepin County board holds meeting on hospital's future

The Brief The Hennepin County Board of Commissioners is holding a closed-door meeting about the future of HCMC. The hospital could close as soon as next month if a funding solution is not found. State lawmakers are considering options including a $150 million grant and extending the Target Field sales tax.



The future of Hennepin County Medical Center is up in the air as county leaders scramble to find a way to keep the hospital open.

County board meets behind closed doors to discuss HCMC’s future

What we know:

The Hennepin County Board began a special closed-door meeting at 10:00 a.m. to discuss the fate of HCMC, which is facing the possibility of shutting down if no funding solution is found soon.

HCMC is Minnesota’s premier Level One trauma center and is often called the best place to go when emergencies happen. The hospital has been operating at a loss for seven of the last eight years because it serves as a safety net hospital, treating patients regardless of their ability to pay.

Officials say HCMC could close as soon as next month unless a financial fix is reached. The board’s discussions are not open to the public, so it is unclear when any decisions or actions will be announced.

State lawmakers weigh funding options to keep hospital open

Why you should care:

State lawmakers and hospital officials are working against the clock to prevent the closure, with several funding options on the table.

One possible solution is a $150 million grant, which has already been approved by the Senate. The House is also considering a proposal that would stabilize HCMC by extending the Target Field sales tax.

The backstory:

HCMC has struggled financially for years because it provides care regardless of patients’ ability to pay, making it dependent on outside funding and public support.

What we don't know:

It is not clear what specific actions the Hennepin County Board is considering or when any decisions will be made public. The outcome of the House’s proposal to extend the Target Field sales tax is also still unknown.