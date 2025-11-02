Hanska shooting leaves 2 dead, suspect arrested in Iowa

article

The Brief Authorities say two people are dead after a double shooting in Hanska early Sunday morning. A juvenile witness called 911 to say his mom's ex-boyfriend broke into their house and shot his mother. Authorities found a 32-year-old woman, and 50-year-old man, dead from gunshot wounds at the scene. Authorities say the suspect, a 45-year-old male, was arrested Sunday afternoon in Iowa.



Authorities say two people were killed early Sunday morning in a shooting in southwestern Minnesota, and a suspect was arrested in Iowa after a manhunt.

Hanska double homicide

The backstory:

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office received a report at about 4:22 a.m. from a juvenile witness that his mom’s ex-boyfriend broke into their house on the 100 block of Blessum Street West in Hanska and shot his mother. When officers arrived, they located a 32-year-old female victim and 50-year-old male victim. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Suspect arrested in Iowa

What we know:

Authorities say the suspect is a 45-year-old male. He was taken into custody by law enforcement in Iowa at about 4:12 p.m. The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office, Washington County Sheriff’s Office (Iowa), Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa State Patrol were all involved in Sunday's arrest.

What's next:

Authorities say it’s an active and ongoing investigation.