Hanska shooting leaves 2 dead, suspect arrested in Iowa
HANSKA, Minn. (FOX 9) - Authorities say two people were killed early Sunday morning in a shooting in southwestern Minnesota, and a suspect was arrested in Iowa after a manhunt.
Hanska double homicide
The backstory:
The Brown County Sheriff’s Office received a report at about 4:22 a.m. from a juvenile witness that his mom’s ex-boyfriend broke into their house on the 100 block of Blessum Street West in Hanska and shot his mother. When officers arrived, they located a 32-year-old female victim and 50-year-old male victim. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.
Suspect arrested in Iowa
What we know:
Authorities say the suspect is a 45-year-old male. He was taken into custody by law enforcement in Iowa at about 4:12 p.m. The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office, Washington County Sheriff’s Office (Iowa), Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa State Patrol were all involved in Sunday's arrest.
What's next:
Authorities say it’s an active and ongoing investigation.