Half of Minnesota at peak fall color, DNR says

About half of Minnesota is currently experiencing peak fall color, according to the latest report from the state Department of Natural Resources.

The DNR’s weekly fall color update shows the leaves are starting to change in all parts of the state. Some far northern portions of the state are now past peak, but many areas of northwest and northeast Minnesota are still in peak fall color.

Superior Hiking Trail in northern Minnesota. (FOX 9)

Parts of central Minnesota and the Twin Cities are quickly approaching peak fall color. Southern Minnesota will reach peak fall color in another week or so.

The DNR says fall colors are ahead of schedule this year, with some areas peaking 10 days to two weeks ahead of what we usually see compared to the past two years.

Here are the best places to see fall colors in each part of the state right now, according to the DNR:

Northeast Minnesota

St. Croix State Park, Hinckley

Gitchi-Gami State Trail, Tofte to Ski Hill Road

Northwest Minnesota

La Salle Lake State Recreation Area, Solway

Lake Bemidji State Park, Bemidji

Paul Bunyan State Trail, Walker to Lake Bemidji State Park

Central Minnesota

Glacial Lakes State Park, Starbuck

Glacial Lakes State Trail, Willmar to Cold Spring (38.5 miles)

Lake Carlos State Park, Carlos

Minneapolis-St. Paul area

Gateway State Trail, St. Paul to Pine Point Regional Park

Three Rivers Park District, parks throughout the Metro area

Minnesota Landscape Arboretum, Chaska

Southern Minnesota

Camden State Park, Lynd

John A. Latsch State Park, Altura

Rice Lake State Park, Owatonna

The DNR’s Fall Color Finder, which is updated weekly through October, can also help you find areas with peak fall color.